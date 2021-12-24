Bengaluru: Four people were killed in two separate road accidents that took place in Karnataka's Davangere and Chitradurga districts.

Three people died on the spot due to a collision between two speeding bikes that took place late last night at Takkanahallli village of Honnali taluk in Davangere district. Another person was seriously injured and he has been admitted to McGann Hospital in Shimoga.

Two persons who were on the bike were riding under the influence of alcohol which caused the accident. Honnali Police rushed to the spot and registered a case of drunken driving.

In another incident, a man died after his car fell into a lake at a Bharamasagara village of Chitradurga taluk in Chitradurga district on Thursday night.

Some people saw the headlight of the car flashing out of from the lake. They dived into the lake and pulled out the car with the help of JCB.

Unfortunately, the car driver died by the time he was pulled out. The accident took place due to the lack of a barrier.

In a separate incident, a woman identified as Jayamma (65) was brutally murdered at Ramanagar, on the wee hours of Friday, a resident of Thubinakere village in Channapatna taluk, and her son Siddaraju also suffered injuries since they were attacked with a weapon by their relative.

The incident took place at 6 am on Friday in their home. It is said that a relative of Jayamma committed this crime due to a family dispute.

Siddaraju's condition is very serious and has been admitted to a hospital. Akkuru Station Police has registered a case and is investigating the matter.