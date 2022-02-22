Four die as truck collides with Bolero at Bhawanipatna in Odisha
Published on: 1 hours ago
Bhawanipatna (Odisha): Four persons were killed and seven others critically injured when a truck laden with rice bag collided with Bolero near Kesinga police station at Turlakhanan in Kalahandi district of Odisha. The accident took place when a family was heading home after attending a wedding feast. Three women and a young man were among the dead.
