Khammam (Telangana): Four persons were killed in a road accident at Ayyagaripalli in Mudigonda mandal of Khammam district on Saturday night. The accident occurred when the tractor lost control and overturned. Several people were injured in the accident. The mishap took place when the idol of Goddess Durga was being taken for immersion from Kamalapuram to Munneru river.

The tractor in which Goddess Durga's idol was being taken reached its destination while villagers and youngsters boarded another tractor, but it overturned at Ayyagaripalli due to over speed. Locals said the driver was drunk at the time of the accident. The injured were rushed to Khammam Hospital. The deceased have been identified as Upender‌ (32), Uma (40), Nagraj (24), and Swami (50). Uma lives in Hyderabad and came to her hometown for the festival.

Also read: