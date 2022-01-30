Jaipur: A massive fire broke out in the turpentine oil manufacturing factory at Jamwa Ramgarh in Rajasthan on Sunday. A total of four people, including three children, died in the fire mishap. After the incident, police also reached the spot. Efforts are on to douse the fire with the help of the fire brigade.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and enquired about the incident with locals. The fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and are dousing the fire.

It is learnt that the factory owner had set up a factory at his own house. Due to the fire in the factory, goods worth lakhs of rupees have also been burnt. After learning about the incident, BJP leader Mahendra Pal Meena reached the spot.