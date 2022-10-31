Bargarh (Odisha): Four bodies were found in a decomposed state in a house in the Jandol village under Bheden police station jurisdiction on Sunday. Police suspected all four bodies to be of the same family. The house belongs to the Meher family and locals claim that none of the family members was seen for the last two days in the area.

According to sub-divisional police officer Amrit Kumar Panda, the house door was locked from the inside. He further stated that the bodies will be shifted for post-mortem in the presence of forensic experts and an executive magistrate. The bodies were found after villagers noticed a foul smell emanating from the house. The police sealed the house for now. An investigation into the incident is underway.