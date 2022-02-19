Mulugu (Telangana): Four people died and one was severely injured in an accident that occurred in the wee hours on Saturday when an RTC bus collided with a car on the Medaram Route of the Mulugu district in Telangana. The deceased were on their way to finalize a marriage in the Mahabubnagar district when the accident occurred.

The deceased included three members of a family, while the fourth was the driver of the car. Kumbhampati Srinivas, 48, a resident of Dhramaram village in the Vajedu Mandal, was reportedly leaving to finalize the wedding of his elder brother along with his family members Sujatha, Ramesh and Jyothi. Kalyan from the Chandrupatla village drove the car.

An RTC bus that was moving from the Hanamkonda depot to Medaram Jataram suddenly crashed into the car in front of the Gattamma Temple. While Srinivas, Sujatha, Ramesh and Kalyan died on the spot, Jyothi survived though with severe injuries. The police reached the accident spot as soon as they received the information.

The impact crushed the car entirely and the bodies stuck had to be removed with the help of a crane. The survivor was sent to the Warangal MGM hospital for treatment, while the bodies were sent for postmortem to the Mulugu government hospital. The police officials have registered a case in the matter, while further investigation is underway.