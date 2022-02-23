Jalgaon (Maharashtra): Four people died and one was seriously injured in an accident that took place in the Pimpalkhuta area in the Erandol Taluka of Jalgaon district late on Wednesday evening. According to the preliminary information, a car heading towards Jalgaon from Erandol hit a vertical truck near Pimpalkhuta. Four people in the car died on the spot, while one was seriously injured.

Soon after, the police personnel from Erandol police station and traffic police personnel from Paldhi rushed to the spot. The car completely crushed in the accident had to be removed with the help of a crane. The injured was shifted to Jalgaon District Government Hospital. The local police officials are investigating the circumstances of the accident.