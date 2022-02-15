Ranchi: Four people died in a major road accident that occurred on Tuesday on the Ranchi-Patna four-lane road near Jharkhand's Ramgarh. Apart from the four deceased, four others have been seriously injured.

The accident occurred near Ramgarh's Patel Chowk area, when a trailer truck heading towards Patna from Ranchi lost control, subsequently ramming into a bike and three cars. The police reached the spot to carry out a rescue and relief operation. People trapped in cars were rescued using JCBS and cranes.

"I was driving along with the diversion towards the left side of the road. Suddenly, I saw a trailer from the Ranchi side approaching uncontrollably. It felt like the brakes had failed. It dashed by, grazing the side of my vehicle, and hit several cars moving ahead of me. It then hit a car, turning over in the process," said Sanjeev, an eyewitness.

After a substantial effort, the cops were also able to remove the trailer from the spot using a crane and send the bodies for post-mortem. The four injured, on the other hand, were provided first aid in the Ramgarh Sadar Hospital and subsequently referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

"There has been an accident, in which three four-wheelers, a trailer and two bikes were involved. Road clearance work is going on", Ramgarh Police Station in-charge Rohit Kumar Mahato said. Upon inquiry, he said that NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) officials had not arrived at the spot.

"Right now, no such conclusive statement can be given. However, the prima facie investigation indicates rash driving somewhere along the line. As far as complaints about NHAI are concerned, we will surely review whether they have been implementing security features during the construction work. Actions will be taken (in case of inconsistencies)", Ramgarh Sub Divisional Magistrate Mohammed Javed Hussain said, when questioned about construction work being undertaken by the Highways Authority right next to the accident spot.