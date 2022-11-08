Raigad (Maharashtra): Four persons including three students were killed in a road accident on Monday night near Kashedi ghat in Raigad after a sand-laden dumper overturned on the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in. All four deceased were travelling to Maharashtra's Raigad when tragedy struck, said the police. On getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot and recovered the bodies from under the rubble.

"Four were killed in a road accident in Raigarh when a dumper full of sand overturned on an auto rickshaw. Three students returning after giving their exam along with the auto driver were killed on spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem," Raigad Police said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased, Industries Minister Uday Samant said. Further details into the matter are awaited.