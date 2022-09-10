Nagpur: Four people, including two children, died in an accident in Nagpur late on Friday night after a speeding car, heading in the opposite direction of the incoming traffic, rammed into a bike on the Sakkardara bridge. Police said that the deceased, all members of the same family died on the spot after the car collided with their bike.

Police sources said that the driver of the car Ganesh Adhaav has been detained adding that he was going to Buttibori in a friend's car. They further revealed that since there was very little traffic on the bridge at that time, Adhaav was driving the car at very high speeds in the opposite direction of the incoming traffic. He lost control and collided with three vehicles including the bike.

Police sources said that the impact was so severe that all the four passengers on the bike were flung from the bridge adding that one man with his two children and mother were on the bike. Upon being informed about the incident Sakkardar police reached the spot and started and investigation.