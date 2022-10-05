New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Four people including a woman and two children were killed as a 2-storey house collapsed due to a cylinder explosion in Bablu Garden area of Loni police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad at around 10 am on Wednesday, a police official said.

Fire tenders evacuated five people from the rubble. Those rescued were admitted to GTB Hospital in Delhi, where four people died during treatment. Sources said that the cylinder was kept on the ground floor, due to which the weak walls of the house suddenly collapsed due after the explosion.

Also read: ATF price cut by 4.5 pc, commercial LPG rate reduced by Rs 25.5

A heavy police force and fire brigade were involved in the rescue operation at the spot. "We have started an investigation. The reason behind the cylinder blast is yet to be ascertained," a police official said.

Ghaziabad DM, Rakesh Kumar Singh said, "the incident took place when the family was cooking food. Two children who were playing outside were alright."