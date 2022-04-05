Mainpuri: Four people died while 17 others were injured after a tractor with several devotees to Sheetla Devi temple overturned in the Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday night.

The mishap took place near Nagla Har of the Aunchha police station area after the devotees were returning home after raising the flag when the tractor-trolley overturned uncontrollably at around nine o'clock in the night. In the accident, Ragini (16), daughter of Pramod Yadav, Malti (30) wife of Pravesh, Garima (6) daughter of Rajesh and Geeta Devi (50) wife of Rambharose died on the spot. At least 17 others are said to be injured.

All the injured have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. From there, 10 injured have been referred to Etah for specialized treatment. The bodies have been sent to the mortuary. Additional Superintendent of Police, Circle Officer Sadar and Station House Officer and all police forces reached the spot after the accident to oversee the rescue operation.

