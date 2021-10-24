New Delhi: The four-day Army Commanders' Conference, an apex level biannual event, will begin in New Delhi on Monday.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will address the Conference and interact with the Army Commanders. The Chief of Defence Staff and the Chiefs of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force are also scheduled to address the senior leadership of the Indian Army.

"The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army. The conference is also a formal forum for the senior leadership of the Indian Army to interact with the senior officials of the Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence," said a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

"The apex leadership of the Indian Army will brainstorm on current/emerging security and administrative aspects to chart the future course for the Indian Army, in the backdrop of the situation along the borders and challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic," it said.