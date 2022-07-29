Gurugram: Police along with locals arrested four alleged cow smugglers in Gurugram on Thursday. The accused, residents of Nuh, were arrested by the police following inputs that cow smugglers were taking cows for slaughter in two trucks. The cow smugglers were chased for several kilometers on the Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway and were nabbed later. According to ACP Crime Preetpal, the smugglers were taking 27 cows to Nuh for slaughter.

While the accused have been arrested, the cows have been sent to the Gaushala. Three cows out of 27 have been found dead. A case has been registered in Bilaspur police station in this regard.

Also read: Gau Rakshaks chase down cow smugglers, five smugglers behind bars in Haryana