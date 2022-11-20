Dhanbad (Jharkhand): Four coal thieves were killed and two others suffered injuries in a gunfight with CISF personnel in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Sunday. The incident occurred around 12.30 am when coal thieves, armed with deadly weapons, reached KKC main siding of BCCL Block 2 in the Baghmara police station area of the district with the intention of stealing coal. The thieves entered the coal mine and opened fire at the CISF personnel and in retaliation, the latter, too, opened fire and as a result, four thieves were killed and two others were critically injured in the incident. They were rushed to Shaheed Nirmal Mahato Medical College and Hospital at 4 am. Later, they were referred to Ranchi for further treatment.

“The on-duty CISF personnel tried to stop the coal thieves, who had gathered in large numbers. However, when they attacked the jawans, a gunfight erupted in retaliation,” Dhanbad SP (Rural) Reeshma Ramesan told a news agency. Four coal thieves have been killed and two suffered injuries, and are undergoing treatment in a hospital, she said. Further investigation is underway and local police and CISF have cordoned off the area.