Hisar (Haryana): In a tragic incident, four sanitation workers died, when they stepped into a sewerage treatment plant for cleaning work in Uklana in the Hisar district of Haryana on Tuesday evening. The workers went into a 50-feet deep sewerage treatment plant for cleaning work. They died after inhaling poisonous gas trapped in the sewerage treatment plant which is situated in Budha Kheda village.

After receiving the information, police rushed to the spot. The deceased have been identified as Surendra (28), Mahendra (25), Rahul (27), and Rajesh (25), police said.