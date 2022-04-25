Budaun (UP): Four children drowned in the Ganges in the Ushait and Sahaswan areas of the Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh in two separate incidents.

Deputy District Magistrate, Mahipal Singh said that Sadan (13) and Fardeen (8) residents of Baraulia village of Tehsil Sahaswan had gone to drop food off to the family members working on the farmland on Sunday afternoon. After dropping food, both the girls went to take a bath in the Ganges flowing nearby and drowned.

As the children did not return home, the family informed the police. SDM Mahipal Singh, Police Officer Chanderpal Singh and Inspector Kotwali Sanjeev Shukla reached the spot along with their teams. Divers started the search operation which went on till late at night but no trace of children was found.

On the next morning, the search operation resumed and the bodies of both the children, Fardeen and Sadan, were fished out at around 2 o'clock in the afternoon. In a similar incident in Ushait police station area, two daughters of Ashok were returning home after delivering food at farmlands under the sandy region of Ganga. Both the sisters were walking in the shallow water area but somehow went into the deep waters and drowned.