Hyderabad: Four children including a girl aged between nine and 14 drowned in a pond under Yacharam police station limits on Sunday, police said.

The children belonging to different families drowned one by one in the pond while trying to save the previous one, Yacharam Police Inspector S Lingaiah said.

The four children, all close relatives, were returning from a Dargah when they decided to go to the Errakunta pond for swimming. The bodies were fished out with the help of local divers. Police have identified the deceased as Samreen, Khalid, Rehan and Imran. The District Collector has announced Rs 50,000 ex-gratia each to the kin of the deceased.