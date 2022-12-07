Roorkee (Uttarakhand): A pall of gloom descended on two nomadic tribal families as their four children died after consuming poisonous seed of wild vegetation despite undergoing treatment at a hospital. The four children belonging to the Emran and Saddam families mistakenly ate these venomous fruits when playing and loitering around in Khanpur Forest Range in the Buggawala area (Roorkee) in the Haridwar district of Uttarakhand.

Read: Uttarakhand: Auto driver praised for returning bag of gold worth Rs 6 lakh

The four children while playing near the forest, consumed the poisonous seeds or fruits of a plant resulting in the deterioration of their condition. Panic-stricken family members rushed them to a nearby hospital. Doctors after seeing that their condition was deteriorating referred to an advanced medical centre at Dehradun.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Shibu, Safia, Baseer, and Aashifa. Buggawala police station officiating SHO Satyendra Singh Batola, "The fourth girl child also died while undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Dehradun."