Chhindwara: Two sisters were among four children who died due to drowning in a well near Machagora Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara on Wednesday. According to the police, the four children identified as Srishti, 7, daughter of Sanjay Masram, Prachi, 9 and Priyanka, 11, daughters of Basant Uikey and Shekhar, 10, son of Ghanshyam Tekam- all residents of Varaha Bihari went to drink water in the well built in the dam while they were grazing goats in its vicinity and drowned in it at around 5 pm on Wednesday.

By the time the villagers and local police reached the spot, the children had died in the incident. The bodies were retrieved from the well after hectic efforts. Police later sent the bodies for post-mortem, Hivarkhedi outpost in-charge Satish Dubey said.

