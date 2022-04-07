Jhalawara (Rajasthan): Four people were charred to death in a road accident in the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan on Wednesday. The accident took place when two cars collided head-on and after that, both the cars caught fire and four of the five persons, who were travelling in the car, were burnt alive. The injured person was undergoing treatment at Jhalawar District Hospital. On receiving information about the accident, the police reached the spot and brought the fire under control by pressing the fire brigade into service. But by then four people had lost their lives. Later, police officers and officials also reached the spot.

According to the police, the accident took place on the Jhalawar-Indore highway late on Wednesday night. There was a fierce collision between two cars near Suwans village of Raipur police station area of ​​Jhalawar district. Soon after the collision, the police and locals reached the spot and pulled out one person from the car. The remaining four were burnt alive in the fire. The deceased have been identified as natives of Madhya Pradesh.

