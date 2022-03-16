New Delhi: Four Central Universities are functioning without full-time Vice-Chancellors, the Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

"Filling up of vacancies of Vice-Chancellors in universities is a continuous process which goes on around the year," Sarkar said and added, "The process of appointment of VCs is an elaborate exercise which involves getting Executive Council's nomination, forming search-cum-selection committee, advertisement of posts, scrutiny of applications, interaction with the shortlisted candidates, and getting vigilance clearances and approval of the competent authority. Every step is monitored by the government," he added.

The National Sanskrit University in Andhra Pradesh, Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Bihar, the Central University of Kashmir in Jammu, and Kashmir, the Central University of Odisha in Odisha do not have full-time VCs as of date.

Six vacant positions of VCs in central universities were filled in 2019-20 and 2020-21 each and 20 VCs were appointed in 2021-22.

