Sonipat: Two workers were injured after a massive fire broke out in a cardboard-making factory in Haryana's Sonipat on Friday. The fire soon engulfed four other factories in the Rai Industrial Area. The fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The fire-fighting operation continued for six hours.

The two injured workers were taken to the hospital for treatment. As soon as the flames started to spread, four other nearby factories also came under the grip of fire. As soon as the information was received by the fire brigade officials, several fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames. Before the fire could be brought under control, the fire also engulfed the nearby factories.

Emanating flames and smoke from the factories created widespread panic among the residents of the surrounding areas. The fire department officials have yet not revealed the exact cause of the fire. It is also been reported that apart from Sonipat, fire tenders are trying to control the fire from Kundli, Rai, Ganaur, Kharkhoda, Panipat and other areas.

Also Read: Fire in Vizag steel plant, two trucks gutted

The labourers at the cardboard making factories, who narrowly escaped death said that goods worth lakhs kept in factories have been burnt to ashes. One of the labourers said that "the fire was so terrible that even the machines in the factories melted. Heavy damage is being assessed." There was a panic among the labourers working there. Seeing no route of escape, labourers started jumping from the roof itself when these two laborers got hurt."

According to labourers of the factory, "there was a fire in flat number 1239 of the factory named Om Packing. After that fire had gradually engulfed the remaining four factories. I was sleeping above the factory. After hearing screams, I woke up and found fire ranging below. A few of the laboureres jumped from the roof to save themselves. Two people were injured after jumping from the roof. We don't know if anyone else upstairs was sleeping."

After receiving information, the police reached the spot and are probing the cause for the fire accident.

Officials stated that due to tin sheds firefighters found it difficult to douse the flames.