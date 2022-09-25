New Delhi: Delhi police on Sunday nabbed an accused who, along with his three friends, allegedly raped a 12-year-old boy on September 18 in the Seelampur area of ​​North East Delhi.

The victim's family lodged a case against the four accused on September 22 where the family alleged that the four accused took the victim to an unknown area where they raped him. The teenager was thrashed with sticks and bricks after he resisted and injured his private parts with a rod. The victim who told his family after three days after the incident was rushed to the hospital where his condition remained severe.

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "In Delhi, girls are not safe even boys are in danger. A 12-year-old boy was brutally raped by four men and left in an impoverished condition after being beaten with sticks. Our team lodged an FIR in the matter. One accused is arrested. While three are still absconding. On behalf of the Women's Commission, a notice has been issued to the Delhi Police demanding strict action against the accused."