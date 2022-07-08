New Delhi: Four boys, who had gone to bathe in the Yamuna river located in the Burari area of ​​North-East Delhi, died due to drowning on Thursday, police said. Police also said that the boys were all residents of Loni and went to have a bath in the river at 1.30 pm on Thursday. When they did not return till late in the evening, their families started searching for them and came to know that they had drowned in the Yamuna.

Later, a police team from Burari police station launched a search operation and retrieved the bodies of three of the deceased identified as Kamal (17), Ilyas (20), and Wasim (15). The search is on for the fourth boy-Kamal. Police have sent three bodies to the hospital for post-mortem.

