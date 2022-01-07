Varanasi: New showrooms will be set up for promoting products made of coir, said Union minister Narayan Rane, who was in Varanasi on Thursday to attend the 'Coir Mahotsav' held in the city.

In an interview given to ETV Bharat, Rane, said, four big showrooms will be established in Varanasi.

In Varanasi, cottage industry based on coir products will be given a major boost. Raw materials and machines for the production of coir items will be given to women entrepreneurs on subsidy, said the minister.

At least seven lakh people in different states are dependent on this cottage industry to eke out their livelihood. Women entrepreneurs from Varanasi will also be given training to run coir business, said Rane.

The coir industry will play a major role in making women of Varanasi economically self-reliant, he added.

Raw material for coir is provided from coconut tree. Several household products like mat, ropes, and others are made from coir.

This industry was on the verge of extinction; but the ministry is making efforts to infuse life to this cottage business, said Rane.