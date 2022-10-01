Vijayawada (AP): Four Bangladeshi nationals have been sentenced to 14 months imprisonment in the fake passport case by the Additional District Court of Vijayawada. The sentence was given by Vijayawada Eighth Additional District Court Judge D. Lakshmi on Thursday.

Police sources said that on July 2,2021, the then officer-in-charge of Satyanarayanapuram police station in Vijayawada city Lakshminarayana conducted a search operation at the Vijayawada railway station on the night of July 2, 2021.

They further revealed that during the search operation the police team arrested four Bangladeshi nationals Mohammad Hussain (33), Haider Ali Khan (37), Inda Yalban (21), and Saipullah Sheikh (25) for illegally entering India from Bangladesh with a fake passport. They were later produced in court and sentenced to 14 months imprisonment.