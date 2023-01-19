Kishanganj (Bihar): The RPF arrested four Bangladeshi nationals from Bihar's Kishanganj railway station under the suspicion. When the four were asked for ID proofs, they were not able to present documents and did not give satisfactory answers, but they kept on pointing at a piece of paper for their address and saying that they have to go to Ludhiana, said an RPF official.

The address on the paper was of West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district, Post Office Goalpara, Police Station Gwalpukha. During the interrogation, the four Bangladeshi nationals have been misleading the RPF personnel, but after the investigation, the RPF found out that on Wednesday morning, the four Bangladeshi nationals crossed the Tarbeda of the India International Border and entered India via the Chapda Bazar border.

Then they walked from Chapda Bazar to Gwalpukhar and then they reached Kishanganj railway station and were waiting for Amritsar Express, which will proceed to Ludhiana when they were arrested by the RPF. Katihar Rail DSP Avinash Kumar said the four intruders were identified as 34-year-old Rabin Chandra Burman, 23-year-old Suman Das, 25-year-old Amal Chandra Burman, and 23-year-old youth. Three mobile phones with Bangladesh SIM and Rs 9,000 were seized from their possession. The four Bangladeshis are being interrogated to determine the reason for their visit.

Ahead of Republic day, many incidents of Bangladeshi nationals entering India have been reported on January 5, Border Security Force (BSF) troops arrested a Bangladesh national in Punjab's Amritsar district, who "inadvertently" reached near the India-Pakistan border, but nothing objectionable was recovered from his possession.

On January 5 during late night hours, the BSF troops, who were deployed near Roranwala Khurd village, noticed the movement of a civilian approaching from their side towards the border fence, the BSF said in a statement. The troops stopped the individual and on enquiring it was found that the person is a Bangladesh national. Furthermore, during questioning, he revealed his name as Mahmud Alam Tulu, 62, of Madaripur, who had come to India for further travelling to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagha border.