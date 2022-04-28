Manipuri: After 24 hours of a shocking honor killing case reported in the Manipuri district of Uttar Pradesh, police arrested four accused involved in the brutal killing on Thursday. The arrested accused were identified as Karan (brother of the victim), Sunny(uncle), Gaurav, and Dharamveer with two country-made guns that were also recovered from their possession.

SP Ashok Kumar Rai detailed the incident and announced a reward of Rs 25000 to the police team for making a timely arrest in the incident. SP further told that the injured boy and his family members are currently undergoing treatment.

On Tuesday 26 April, the accused had killed his own sister for marrying a Brahmin boy, and injured the boy and his family members by shooting at them. Angry over the Dalit girl’s love marriage with the boy of another caste, the brother and his uncle entered the house of the Brahmin boy and shot the newly married couple and the boy’s family in Mainpuri.

As soon as the incident was reported, the police rushed to the spot and admitted the newly-wed couple and the other family members to a hospital for treatment where the doctor declared the bride dead.

