Karimnagar: Hours after the tragic car accident which claimed the lives of four women and left three others grievously injured, police arrested the car owner for giving the car to a minor which led to the accident. Apart from it, all three minors present in the car during the accident were also arrested.

In the morning hours of Sunday, a speeding car crashed into huts raised on the pavements after the driver lost control over the steering leaving four women dead and three others grievously injured near Kaman junction under Karimnagar town.

Receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot, and the injured were shifted to Karimnagar Government Hospital. One person died on the spot whereas three others succumbed to injures in the hospital, while two are under treatment. The dead were identified as Fariad, Sunita, Lalita, and Jyoti.

In a press meet Karimnagar Police Commissioner, V. Satyanarayana said, "Car owner Rajendra prasad and his minor son (16), and other two minors who were in the car when the accident happened and the car was driven by one of the minors. After the accident Rajendra made his minor son and other car occupants flee the spot and surrender himself before the police."

"He tried to manipulate the police such that the car was driven by him but later during the interrogation one of the minors revealed that the vehicle is driven by him," he added.

During the investigation, it came to know that the vehicle is already having 9 challans for speeding.

