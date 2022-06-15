Kanpur (UP): A Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to investigate the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, has arrested four accused from Ghatampur area Kanpur Nagar district. DIG Balendu Bhushan, who heads the SIT, informed that more arrests will soon be made in the case.

According to him, the arrested accused have been identified as Saifullah Khan, 64, Vijay Narain Singh, 62, Yogendra Singh, 65, and Abdul Rahman, 65. According to the SIT, other accused involved in the riots are currently under the scanner. The arrests were made in connection with 1984 anti-Sikh riots that broke out in Delhi in the aftermath of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination.

The SIT was formed three years back in 2019 by the Union Ministry to reopen seven 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases, where the accused were either acquitted or the trial closed. Notably, the SIT, in its investigation, has identified 94 accused in the 1984 Sikh riots, out of which 74 people are alive.

SIT DIG Balendu Bhushan said, "This is an old case from 1984. Because this is an old case, the SIT faced difficulties in nabbing the accused. We have been probing for three years and collecting information. Based on the investigation, more than 70 people were identified, of which four have been arrested."

