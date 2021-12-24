Jaipur: Four persons have been arrested in connection with a brutal attack on an RTI activist in Rajasthan, police officials said on Friday. A car used for the crime has also been seized, they added.

The victim is undergoing treatment at a Joghpur hospital and is stated to be out of danger.

The arrested were identified as Bhupendra Singh (20), Ramesh Kumar (20), Khartha Ram (28) and Adesh Jat.

The police are interrogating them to know the names of others involved in the case, said Barmer SP Deepak Bhargava.

Bhargava further said that on Tuesday, RTI activist Amra Ram was kidnapped on Tuesday and taken to a secluded place in the Halka area of police station Gida. They had also hammered nails into his legs.

Sensing the seriousness of the incident, SP Bhargava himself reached the spot the next day and formed five police teams.

Raids were conducted at the possible places in search of the unknown accused which led to the arrest of the four accused on Thursday.

The Scorpio vehicle number RJ 19 UC 1279 used in the incident was seized from them, said Bhargav.

IANS

