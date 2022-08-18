Amaravati: Police arrested four men for allegedly harassing a girl student and a married woman after circulating their nude videos on the Internet. It is learnt that the miscreants are forcing women to make nude video calls and later blackmailing them by recording their calls. Two similar cases have been reported in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh within three weeks.

Last month, a degree student from Guduru mandal of Krishna district was caught in the trap of a fraudster, who recorded her nude video call. The girl approached the police after which two accused were arrested. In another case, a married woman from Rajamahendravaram separated from her husband and living separately with her children was harassed in a similar fashion.

Also read: Kingpin of gang blackmailing people with obscene videos nabbed by Delhi Police

The woman is running a shop for a living. She used to take loans from a moneylender named Hansakumar Jain of Rajamahendravaram. Recently, when she asked for a loan, he said that the interest would be high and forced her to video call him naked and come to his guest house. There was no other way to get money, so she made a naked video call.

Hansakumar recorded this in his cell with the help of a screen recorder and later his cousin Chandu, who lives in Kanuru, Vijayawada, saw this and copied it on his phone and laptop. Chandu started threatening the woman that he would upload them to porn sites and send their links to relatives. He took a screenshot of the video and sent it to the victim as well as her business partner. As the harassment increased, she complained to the police in Machilipatnam. The police registered an FIR and transferred it to the Women's Police Station. Chandu from Kanur and moneylender Hansakumar Jain from Rajamahendravaram were arrested by the police.