Meerut: Police have arrested four youth in connection with the circulation of an “indecent video” against BJP leader Sangeet Som in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Police said a team has been sent to Andhra Pradesh to nab the main accused.

As per police, the accused Atikurr, son of Irshad from Nahli village of Sardhana police station area of ​​Meerut, who works as a cloth hawker in Andhra is behind making a video against Som in which he used “indecent language against the BJP leader". The Thakur community, to which Som belongs, reached Atikurr's residence in large numbers late during the night and created a ruckus outside the house. Local police and administrative officials also reached the spot.

The officials including ADM Administration Satyaprakash Singh, CO Sardhana RP Shahi, CO Daurala, and CO Sadar Dehat among others pacified the people by assuring action into the case. Sardhana Inspector Laxman Verma said that Atiqur's father Irshad, and three other residents of Nahali are allegedly involved in making the video viral and all four have been arrested. He said a police team has been sent to Andhra to nab Atiqur.

