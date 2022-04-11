Dharwad (Karnataka): Four activists of Srirama Sena have been detained by the Dharwad Rural Police Station for ransacking the four shops of non-Hindu traders at the Nuggikeri Hanuman temple in Dharwad taluk. Srirama Sena activist Mylarappa Guddappanavar, Mahaninga Igali, Chidananda Kalala and Kumara Kattimani were detained.

Srirama Sena activists have been accused of attacking non-Hindu shops on the temple premises on Saturday. The businessman Nabisab lodged a complaint with the police. Based on a complaint, the rural police managed to nab the accused. Dharwad Rural Station police detained four activists and took up investigation. Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy provided financial assistance to the shop owner Nabisab. Trader Nabisab's five to six quintals of watermelons fruit have been destroyed on Saturday. On learning about it, HDK has provided financial assistance.

