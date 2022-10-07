Durg (Chhattisgarh): Police have arrested four accused who were responsible for beating Sadhus in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh. The incident happened took place recently. The arrested persons confessed to the police that they asked for money from the sadhus. But the sadhus refused to pay the amount. Then miscreants accused the sadhus of being involved in kidnapping childre and incited the crowd to attack the seers.

Durg Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav said, "Three seers were travelling in the Charoda area in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh. In the meantime, someone began shouting that these three seers were child lifters. A large crowd then assembled at the spot and began beating the three seers with lathis. One of the seers sustained a head injury. Later police came and rushed the injured seers to a hospital for treatment."

Bhilai SHO Manish Sharma, said, "The incident happened between 11am and noon on Wednesday. But the video of this incident had gone viral a day later."