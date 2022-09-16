Begusarai: The police arrested the four accused in the Begusarai in a shootout case, which took place on Tuesday last in Bihar. Naga, the main accused in the case, was arrested by the police while he was on his way to Ranchi and trying to board the Maurya Express at Jhajha Railway Station, police sources said. Now, the four accused in the case have been arrested by the police. The arrested accused have been identified as Sumit, Keshav, Yuvraj\, and Arjun. Sumit Kumar alias Naga is the main accused in the case.

Earlier, the Begusarai police stepped up efforts to arrest four psycho killers, who fired indiscriminately killing one person and injuring 11 on Tuesday. The photographs of these criminals were also released. On the other hand, seven policemen were suspended on charges of dereliction of duty whereas five suspects were detained for questioning.