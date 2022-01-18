Kolkata: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birthday on January 22 has been declared as Patriot's Day, but it's not being observed. Meanwhile, a Public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed at Calcutta High Court on Tuesday demanding the celebration of Patriots' Day on January 23. The PIL has been filed by All India Forward Bloc leader Farid Mollah.

The Calcutta High Court has sought the opinion of the West Bengal government on this matter and the next hearing will be done on January 21 by the division bench of Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava.

On January 20, 2011, then West Bengal chief secretary Samar Ghosh directed all the district magistrates of West Bengal to observe Netaji's birthday as Patriots' Day. Even a gazette notification was issued on this count. The then West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee also wrote a letter to the then prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh requesting him to initiate so that Patriots' Day is observed on January 23 throughout the country.

