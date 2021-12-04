Dehradun: On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dehradun, speculations regarding senior Congress leader Kishor Upadhyay switching over to BJP have intensified after he recently turned down Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's offer to have a meeting in Delhi.

As per information, his decision to switch to BJP has stemmed from a feud between him and the party.

Upadhyay has made several allegations in the past about Harish Rawat and the party High Command with regard to his own ticket in the 2017 Uttarakhand assembly elections.

Now, however, he is said to be in talks with the BJP regarding a possible transition. This, coupled with Upadhyay's refusal to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, has fueled speculations that the veteran Congress leader will join whichever side politically gives him more prominence.

During an interview with ETV Bharat, Upadhyay confirmed that he has turned down Rahul Gandhi's invitation, as well as that the latter had invited both him and Pritam Singh, the Leader of Opposition, to Delhi.

However, Devendra Yadav, Congress' state in-charge in Uttarakhand, has denied any such development.

In Congress circles, however, the idea that Upadhyay is aiming to become the National General Secretary and hence is exerting pressure on the party is gaining ground.