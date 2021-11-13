Dehradun: BJP leader and former Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna, who is in the race for the Chief Minister's post in the next Assembly polls, pointed out that there is no practice in their party of repeating the Chief Ministerial candidate twice.

Therefore, Vijay Bahuguna, who switched over his loyalties from Congress to BJP, predicted that BJP may not project Pushkar Singh Dhami as its Chief Ministerial candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections, which are scheduled for 2022.

A case in point, Vijay Bahuguna putting forth his opinion in front of the media, said that politics is a game of uncertainties and it is not necessary that the Chief Minister should be repeated. Giving the example of Gujarat, he said that repetition was not done there.

He ruled out intra-party squabbles in the party and when asked about many party leaders not attending a meeting convened by the party, he said, "I am confident that the committed party workers will strive for the victory of the party in the ensuing polls."

Though former Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna was speaking about the BJP not repeating any Chief Minister, but in 2011 the party had repeated its Chief Minister in Uttarakhand. Senior BJP leader Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri was the Chief Minister of Uttarkhand from 2007 to 2009 and he was made the Chief Minister for the second time in 2011 as well.