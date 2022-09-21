Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Wednesday convicted former MLA Mukhtar Ansari and sentenced him to two years in prison for threatening a jailer and pointing a pistol at him. Justice DK Singh passed the order while allowing an appeal by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The case dates to 2003 when Lucknow district prison jailer SK Awasthi lodged an FIR with Alambagh police alleging that he was threatened for ordering a search of the people who came to meet Ansari in prison. Awasthi also alleged that Ansari had pointed a pistol at him while abusing him. A trial court acquitted Ansari in this case, but the government filed an appeal. Ansari is currently lodged in Banda jail. (PTI)