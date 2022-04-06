Sultanpur: Former minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati's daughter Ankita Prajapati had released her video on social media in which she is alleging that her sister-in-law, who is contesting for MLC elections, is not being allowed to campaign with back-to-back FIRs being lodged against her family members. In her emotional appeal to the public, she indirectly targeted BJP's MLC contestant Shailendra Singh.

Shilpa Prajapati, the daughter-in-law of former minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati was contesting from Sultanpur from the Samajwadi Party against BJP's MLC candidate Shailendra Singh. As per the reports recently several FIRs have been lodged against the family members of the SP's candidate.

A case against Shilpa Prajapati's husband has also been registered under Kotwali Dehat police station in Sultanpur, Musafirkhana police station in ​​Amethi. After which Ankita Prajapati came up with a video appealing to the public for their support and making her sister-in-law win.

She alleged that "Since her mother has become MLA there is a fear among their opponents that this time they might lose the MLC seat also, so because of that they (opponents) were trying to build pressure on us by registering false FIRs."

