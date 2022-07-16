Alwar (Rajasthan): Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, a former Union Minister and close associate of the Gandhi family, slammed the Modi government for tampering with the Ashok Pillar. Singh attended the birthday celebrations of party district chief Balveer Chillare. Addressing the media on the sidelines of the fete in Alwar on Friday, he said, "The Prime Minister should apologise to the nation for tampering with the Ashok Pillar. The Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) is key for the development of 13 districts of the state, including Alwar. The Central government should take cognisance of it and declare it as a national project."

Praising Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, he said that Gehlot has started the work of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project even after not getting help from the Centre. The birthday of party District Chief Balveer Chillar was held at his residence where various other government department heads were present. Speaking on the occasion, he termed the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project as a plan for the state's interest and said that the Central government should support the project.

Also Read: National Emblem row: Here is what family of artist who designed the original one has to say

The situation in the state is becoming worse as the people are not being provided sufficient drinking water. Moreover, due to the non-availability of surface water in the state, the situation is from bad to worst. Talking about the ERCP, he said, "The State Government has started the work of the project with its own budget." Slamming Modi on the National Emblem, he alleged, "The Prime Minister should apologise to the nation as he tampered with the Ashok Pillar. Instead of accepting their mistake, BJP leaders are trying to defend the Modi government."