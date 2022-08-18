Patna: Bureaucrat-turned politician Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, and now a rebel Janata Dal (United) leader is likely to join BJP. However, during his media interaction on Thursday, he did not spill out the beans but hinted at joining the saffron camp.

A rebel to JDU, RCP Singh likely to Join BJP

"For now, I am on the road, interacting with the public and taking their opinion after that a decision will be taken," he said. When asked about CM Nitish Kumar taking a jibe at him, he said "Till now, he has taken 4 U-turns in 1994, 2013 ,2017 and 2022. It is forgone conclusion that JD(U) will merge into RJD as they don't have any other option."

Also read: Nitish snubs BJP's jungle raj return allegations, says answer will be given at appropriate time

RCP Singh last week announced his exit from JDU and suggested that he would form his own party at a press conference in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. Following the development on August 12, CM Nitish Kumar also criticized RCP Singh and said he "messed up" a lot though the party gave him responsible positions.

"Unhone Bahaut Gadbad Kiya (he messed up a lot). Who knew him before? I catapulted him to new heights. I gave him my place as party chief in 2020. Important responsibilities were given to him along with a lot of respect. When he became a minister at the Centre, we asked him to quit the party chief post and gave it to Lalan Ji. No doubt, he has hurt the sentiments of party men with his statements," Kumar had said.