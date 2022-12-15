Jaipur: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the famous Amber fort and Jaigarh fort in Jaipur on Thursday. Johnson and other delegates reached Amber Fort and visited places like Diwan-e-Aam hall, Sheesh Mahal, Ganesh Pol, Mansingh Mahal and other parts of the fort, officials said.

Johnson also went to Jaigarh fort, which is connected to Amber Fort through a tunnel, an official of the state archaeology department said. In Jaigarh, he saw the famous cannon named 'Jaivana'. Johnson and other VVIPs are in Jaipur to attend a private function of a business group.

During this visit, he clicked photographs with police personnel and other tourists. He also praised the beauty of Amer Fort and Jaigarh Fort and captured it in his camera. For Johnson's visit, special security arrangements were made by the Amber Fort administration and the Amer Police.