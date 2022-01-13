Agartala: Former Chief Minister and leader of opposition CPI(M) Manik Sarkar on Thursday condemned the "mental and physical torture" of four trans-people in a police station and demanded that the government take immediate action to ensure the freedom, dignity and security of LGBT citizens.

In a letter to the incumbent Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Sarkar sought immediate action from the Government of Tripura in the wake of the alleged torture of four LGBT citizens at West Agartala Police Station and West Agartala Women's Police Station.

“On the night of January 8, 2022, we were shocked, embarrassed, and outraged to learn that four LGBT citizens had been physically and mentally tortured and harassed at West Agartala Police Station and West Agartala Women's Police Station”, he said.

He also strongly protested and condemned this unforgivable anti-civilized incident committed by the police in the above-mentioned police stations. “This crime is tantamount to a simultaneous violation of civil and human rights. It is an abuse of state power,” Sarkar said.

“I demand that the police officers in charge of these two police stations should be removed from their posts immediately. At the same time, with the exception of the police, the administration must take immediate legal action against the culprits identified in the investigation of this heinous crime, with the responsibility of the higher secretaries. At the same time, the government must take immediate action to ensure the freedom, dignity and security of LGBT citizens,” he added.