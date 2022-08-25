Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam addressed a letter to External Affairs Minister Jaishankar urging his intervention for the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen, who were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy. On August 10 a mechansied fishing boat of Tamil Nadu with nine fishermen on board, which ventured into the sea from the Nagapattinam fishing base, was seized by the Sri Lankan Navy, he recalled.

Within 12 days after that, another incident took place on August 22 wherein the Lankan Navy detained 10 fishermen of Akkaraipettai, Nagapattinam district and seized their fishing boat for allegedly crossing International Maritime Boundary Line and they have been remanded in the Trincomalee Prison.

The former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister pointed out that the incidents of apprehension of innocent Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy have become a regular affair in the past few months.

He further stated that the intention of the Lankan Navy is to create panic among fishermen and thwart them from fishing in their traditional waters. Therefore, it has created uncertainty in the fishermen who feel that there is no guarantee for their lives. The families of arrested fishermen and Fishermen Associations appealed for an early release of apprehended fishermen.