New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday seized assets worth Rs 293.91 crore of Nesamanimaran Muthu alias MGM Maran, the former chairman of Tamilnadu Mercantile Bank Limited (TMB).

According to an official ED spokesperson, the seizure was made under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.

"The seized assets are in the form of shareholdings in four Indian Companies: Southern Agrifurane Industries Private Limited; Anand Transport Private Limited; MGM Entertainment Private Limited and MGM Diamond Beach Resorts Private Limited," the spokesperson said.

Muthu, the ED spokesperson added, incorporated two companies in Singapore during the financial years 2005-06 and 2006-07.

"He invested SGD (Singapore dollar) 5,29,86,250 equivalent to Indian Rs.293.91 Crore. This investment was made without taking approval from RBI. Further, the source of such a huge investment abroad was not disclosed to the Indian Regulators," the ED spokesperson added

Section 37A(1) of the FEMA empowers the Enforcement Directorate to seize Indian asset of a person who has acquired them in a foreign country or made investment outside India without the approval of RBI while he was a resident in India.

"Since the amount of foreign investment was SGD 5,29,86,250, the assets of the equivalent value thereof of Rs. 293.91 Crore has been seized. Further investigation is in progress," the spokesperson said.