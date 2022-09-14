Kolkata: Former Indian Tennis player, Naresh Kumar passed away on Wednesday in West Bengal's Kolkata. He was 93.

According to sources, Naresh was unwell for a long time. He is survived by his artist wife Sunita Kumar. Born on December 22, 1928, in Lahore, Pakistan, Naresh represented India in the Davis Cup for eight years from 1952 and later became captain.

He played his first tournament at the Indian International Championships in 1949 where he reached the semi-finals. He won two singles titles at the Irish Championship in 1952 and 1953. He also won the men's singles title at the Welsh Championship in 1952. He played his final tournament also the Asian Championships in 1969.