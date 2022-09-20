Bhopal: The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested former Samajwadi Party MLA Kishore Samrite from his residence at Palace Arched Colony in Kolar of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly threatening to blow up Parliament. Samrite was arrested by a team of the Crime Branch of Delhi Police assisted by the local police and produced in a local court.

The court granted transit remand of Samrite to the Delhi Crime Branch, which took him along with them. Police said that Samrite had sent a threatenign letter to the authorities that if 70 of his demands were not met before September 30, he would blow up the new Parliament building. Kishore had sent a packet of gelatin sticks and the national flag, along with the letter to the authorities, added police.

According to police, Samrite, who is the president of the Samyukta Kranti Party, has 17 criminal cases registered against him. Bhopal Police DCP Vijay Khatri told that the Delhi Crime Branch had sought help from the Bhopal Police for the arrest of Kishore Samrite adding the accused was arrested by the joint team later.

Since the matter was related to the former MLA, the arrest was made with utmost secrecy. Samrite was a student leader from the NSUI and later, he joined the Janta Dal. In 2007, he joined the Samajwadi Party and contested the by-elections. He was hardly an MLA for 10-11 months as per police.

Samrite has threatened leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Raj Thackeray. A special court even awarded him the punishment of five years in a case, police said adding he is doing this to gain publicity and has sent packages to the security general of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. Police said the former MLA, in his letter, wrote about the condition of government schools, roads, policies, expenditure on schemes and farm laws. He will be brought to Delhi on Tuesday, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.